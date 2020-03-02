In Belarus recorded the second case of infection with coronavirus. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of health of the Republic informs BAGNET.

The girl from Vitebsk test for coronavirus was positive.

“The Ministry of health informs that in the Republican centre of epidemiology and Microbiology, one of the tests that were done the girls, has revealed an RNA fragment, which may belong to the type 2019 coronavirus-nCoV”, – stated in the message.

The girl and her two colleagues arrived from Northern Italy. Because of this they were called to the hospital and took the tests. Two of her colleagues are negative.