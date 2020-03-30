In Belgium, the cat infected with coronavirus

A virologist from Belgium says that the infection of cats with coronavirus — “individual case”

In Belgium the University of liège, faculty of veterinary registered cases of infection with coronavirus Covid-19 in the cat. Experts say that she got it from his master. This publication reports DW with reference to the Federal Agency for safety of food chain (AFSCA), said comments.ua.

The cat had problems with breathing and digestive tract. Virologist Andre Emmanuel notes that it is “a special case”, which could be due to too close contact between the animal and the ill person.

According to the virologist, animals can be carriers and contribute to the spread of the coronavirus. They also contracted in exceptional cases, which can be considered and recorded in Belgium.

Experts AFSCA confirmed that the probability of transmission Covid-19 from domestic animals to humans is negligible, especially in comparison with the probability by direct contact between people.

But AFSCA strongly advised to observe the rules of hygiene when dealing with animals, even domestic. Namely to avoid close contact, especially kissing and sharing saliva, wash hands after contact and carefully wipe paws after walks.