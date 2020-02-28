In Berdyansk male tired of the family and asked to be in jail

The man called law enforcement to his home and asked him to shut it down in a remand prison (SIZO). This writes the newspaper “Berdyansk 24”.

According to him, he was beaten. However, when the guards arrived on the call was that the Complainant intact.

He spoke with a strange request. The man asked to be shut down in prison. His desire, he explained that he wanted to break from the family.

The police call was not satisfied and prescribed “bully-good sense of humor” to a fine of 119 UAH, for a false call to the police. But the man was not seriously treated, to pay a fine not in a hurry, and the case was not.