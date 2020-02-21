In Berlin, the film showed Oleg Sentsov and Ahtem Seitablaev

70-m the Berlin film festival on 18 and 21 February premiere of the film “Rooms” Oleg Sentsov and Ahtem Seitablaev.

About it reports a press-service of the film.

“Number” shown in the part of the competition program of the festival Berlinale Special.

On 18 February, screening the film presented Oleg Sentsov and Ahtem Seitablaev, as well as members of the crew.

“Rooms” – a feature film created based on the play of Oleg Sentsov. “This is a story about the society which tries to overcome their fears and gain freedom. In the world, all subject to a strict system and the Supreme ruler – Zero. Ten characters already love to run around and do everything according to the rule book. They have no opportunity to choose how to live and who to love. But life changes with the arrival of a new resident who does not know the existing laws. This destroys the calm of a passive power. Suddenly an unshakable faith Rooms split into pieces. They want to decide their own fate, to get the names and create a new world where they will rule their laws,” reads the description of the film.

“It’s a universal story, and for 10 years it has not lost its relevance. This is not a history of Russia, this is the story of any society. All revolutions resemble each other”, – said Oleg Sentsov.

“I really wanted, dreamed, that we with Oleg together could present this film at the Berlin film festival. And it happened. This is an important film that connects many genres: the grotesque, the psychological drama, dystopia, romance, lyrics. I call this mixture “Noah’s ark”. Nothing new, we the world will not tell you this is a story about choices, betrayal, cowardice, but this is the moment when you realize that not show that you can’t”, says Ahtem Seitablaev.

“Rooms” was removed, while Oleg Sentsov has been in Russian prison – he was sent to the Director’s comments, and Ahtem Seitablaev led the shots in Ukraine.

In Ukraine, the premiere of “Rooms” is scheduled for fall 2020.

The film was made in co-production of Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic and France.

70-m the Berlin film festival, which opened on 20 February, shows a few Ukrainian films: the documentary “the Earth is blue like an orange” Irina Cilik involved in the competition program of the Generation, and the film of Anton Vidokle Citizens of the Cosmos created in Ukrainian co-production, will show in the program Forum.