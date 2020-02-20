In Brazil, the dog drove two men on a motorcycle (video)

By Maria Batterburyon

В Бразилии собака прокатила двух мужчин на мотоцикле (видео)

In the state of Pernambuco in Brazil dog ride two men on a motorcycle.

The video was uploaded to YouTube a passing motorist, who filmed what he saw.

Driving along the highway, the man saw a motorcycle with two male passengers. When I approached the motorcycle, a motorist saw an unusual driver.

The vehicle “ran” the dog. The dog was driving the motorcycle with the first passenger and felt completely comfortable.

“I was driving around the city when she saw a dog, control a motorcycle”, signed video man.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
