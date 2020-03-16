In Britain, all citizens over the age of 70 sent to the quarantine

In Britain all people over 70 years should remain at home for a long period of time, to protect against coronavirus. It is reported BAGNET, citing BBC News.

So, the health Minister Matt Hancock said that the official decision of the authorities, this will be announced in the coming weeks.

Now, every British citizen over the age of 70 will have to stay home for a long period of time, to protect against coronavirus. It is a “very long time”.

The number of deaths from coronavirus infection in Britain rose to 21 on Saturday, March 14. All the dead people over 60 years of age with underlying medical conditions.

“(The decision about the isolation of the elderly – ed.) will be announced in the coming weeks. I won’t go into details, because we want to announce it when we decide – based on scientific evidence – that the time has come,” said Hancock.