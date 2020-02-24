In Britain are prepared to consider a request to the US to extradite Assange

A British court will hold a February 24 hearing on the request of the United States and will decide whether to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange nearly a decade after the leak of secret US documents to the network, reports Reuters

It is worth noting that the US brought on Assange 18 criminal cases.

According to the defendant’s attorney, Jennifer Robinson, what did Assange has helped to show the world that the United States fought wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“We’re talking about evidence of war crimes… They are a wonderful example for those who seek to hold the government accountable for abuse of power,” added Robinson.

In 2010 in Sweden Assange is accused of rape and sexual harassment. While in London, he voluntarily surrendered to the police, was arrested, and after released on bail. In 2011 the decision was made to extradite Assange to Sweden, which he appealed. In 2012, 19 June while under house arrest, he took refuge in the Embassy of Ecuador in London and asked for political asylum.

At the end of may 2019 U.S. authorities have charged Assange allegations in counts of violations of the espionage act and the disclosure of classified information. In the case of extradition to the U.S. Assange faces long-term imprisonment.