In Britain because of the coronavirus is becoming less members of the government

Minister Minister, Michael Gove left in isolation after a family member developed symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Reported by the Daily Mail, citing his aides.

“Michael Gove has gone into self-imposed isolation after a family member showed symptoms of the coronavirus,” – said in the message.

According to aides, the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of great Britain should be the official recommendations, on a two-week quarantine. But the Minister doesn’t have coronavirus.

It is noted that Gove plans during the course of his quarantine work at home.