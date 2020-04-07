In Britain because of the coronavirus is becoming less members of the government

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Британии из-за коронавируса становится все меньше членов правительства

Minister Minister, Michael Gove left in isolation after a family member developed symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Reported by the Daily Mail, citing his aides.

“Michael Gove has gone into self-imposed isolation after a family member showed symptoms of the coronavirus,” – said in the message.

According to aides, the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of great Britain should be the official recommendations, on a two-week quarantine. But the Minister doesn’t have coronavirus.

It is noted that Gove plans during the course of his quarantine work at home.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article