In Britain because of the coronavirus is becoming less members of the government
Minister Minister, Michael Gove left in isolation after a family member developed symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Reported by the Daily Mail, citing his aides.
“Michael Gove has gone into self-imposed isolation after a family member showed symptoms of the coronavirus,” – said in the message.
According to aides, the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of great Britain should be the official recommendations, on a two-week quarantine. But the Minister doesn’t have coronavirus.
It is noted that Gove plans during the course of his quarantine work at home.