In Britain because of the coronavirus were allowed presence at Church weddings only two guests

The pandemic coronavirus Brits wishing to marry will either have to postpone the planned wedding on hold indefinitely or to conduct them in the most modest circumstances. The Anglican Church announced that weddings are allowed to be only five — the bride, the groom, the priest and two guests-witnesses. It is necessary to observe the appropriate distance. The priest, contrary to tradition, will not touch the wedding rings to bless. And will not touch the hands of the partners. Not allowed the presence of other Church personnel — for example, organists.

According to the newspaper Metro, other friends and relatives can watch the ceremony remotely in live — for example, using Skype. Or you can watch it later.

The same applies to the rite of baptism.

in the garden of Buckingham Palace, scheduled for may 29. Relative to the marriage of the Princess of York has not yet officially decided. Unofficially, it was reported that Beatrice and Edoardo initially considered to be married, not arranging a Grand opening — in the narrow circle. But then decided to postpone the wedding for next year. Apparently, it will be so because the order of the Church of England applies to members of the Royal family. So the Princess and her bridegroom would be limited to only two guests at the wedding and reception.

