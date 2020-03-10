In Britain, scientists propose to infect volunteers for a vaccine development

In the UK scientists are offered the volunteers money for infection of the coronavirus, to develop a vaccine from Covid-2019. This publication reports the Daily Mail.

The search for a vaccine company does Hvivo, she belongs to the laboratory of the innovation centre Queen Mary BioEnterprises in Whitechapel in East London.

The researchers suggest the 24th volunteers for the $4.5 million They will introduce a less dangerous virus strain 0C43 and 229E, after which they will be on a 14-day quarantine.

During this period, scientists will monitor the patients. The most effective of the tested vaccines and drugs will enter infected Covid-2019.