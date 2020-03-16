In Britain, three stolen masterpiece paintings worth several million dollars (photos)

British police reported a theft at the art gallery Christ Church, Oxford (pictured in the header). The crime was committed on the evening of March 14 around midnight. Unknown broke into the gallery, which only recently opened to visitors after renovation. Disappeared three paintings, which cost several million dollars.

“Soldier on horse”

Thieves took a painting by Anthony van Dyck “Soldier on horse” Dating from 1616, the picture of Annibale Carracci’s “boy Drinking” (1580 ad) and the work of Salvator Rosa “Rocky coast with soldiers learning plan” (1640).

“Drinking boy”

It is not clear how the criminals broke into the Museum. The investigation is ongoing. The police asks all who possesses any information about the incident to immediately report it.

“Rocky coast with soldiers learning plan”

