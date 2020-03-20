In Canada have been actively buying up cannabis because of the epidemic of the new virus

In Canada, on the background of the pandemic coronavirus dramatically increased sales of recreational cannabis in Ontario, sales rose by 80-100% compared to the previous weekend.

This was stated by the press service of the subsidiary of the government enterprise SQDC, which has a legal monopoly on the sale of recreational cannabis in the province of Quebec, reports Le Figaro.

“We have noticed an increase in sales over the past few days. Offer stable both online and in branch” – has declared a press-the Secretary of the company Fabris Zhiger.

At the same time the rest of the Canada company for the production of medical cannabis Canopy Growth has temporarily closed 23 retail stores.

“We encourage people to buy online and not in store,” said Vice President of communications, Jordan Sinclair.

“We have seen a marked increase in sales over the last few days on our website,” in turn, said Director of communications the company’s Ontario Store Cannabis Dafydd Roderick.

According to him, sales have increased by 80-100% compared to the previous weekend.