Friday, March 13, 2 people with suspected coronavirus was admitted to the Chernivtsi regional clinical hospital. About this BAGNET learned from the press service of the Chernivtsi regional state administration.

It is reported that they have signs of infectious disease was in countries where cases COVID-19.

“In total, as of 18:00 March 13 in region 8 people hospitalized with suspected COVID-19”, – stated in the message.