In Chernivtsi the man was hospitalized with suspected coronavirus

On Saturday, February 29, in Chernivtsi in the hospital brought a man with fever who recently returned from Italy. It will check for the presence of Chinese coronavirus. This was reported in the press service of the Chernivtsi regional state administration.

“In infectious branch of regional hospital with clinical signs of influenza hospitalized chernivchanyn. He February 21, traveled to Italy”, – stated in the message.

According to men, during travel and after returning home on February 26 it felt good. However, on 28 February he began to complain of fever and sore throat.

Chernivtsi was hospitalized, he is examined.