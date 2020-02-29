In Chernivtsi the man was hospitalized with suspected coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

В Черновцах мужчину госпитализировали с подозрением на коронавирус

On Saturday, February 29, in Chernivtsi in the hospital brought a man with fever who recently returned from Italy. It will check for the presence of Chinese coronavirus. This was reported in the press service of the Chernivtsi regional state administration.

“In infectious branch of regional hospital with clinical signs of influenza hospitalized chernivchanyn. He February 21, traveled to Italy”, – stated in the message.

According to men, during travel and after returning home on February 26 it felt good. However, on 28 February he began to complain of fever and sore throat.

Chernivtsi was hospitalized, he is examined.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article