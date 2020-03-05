In Chernivtsi with suspected coronavirus was hospitalized four people

In Chernivtsi in the infectious Department of the regional hospital was hospitalized four more people with symptoms of an infectious disease.

Sample analyses were sent to the Virology laboratory of the Centre for public health for testing for the presence Сovid-19.

This was reported in the Chernivtsi regional state administration.

Local authorities also noted that the patient, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus and is feeling better. His wife is in isolation. Her condition is also satisfactory, signs of disease there.