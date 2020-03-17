In China, after a long quarantine opened the first theater, but the audience did not come

In China for the first time since January 26, after a long quarantine due to coronavirus opened the first theater, but the audience didn’t come.

According to Variety, the cinema of the “Golden palm” suggested to view several Chinese films and announced the shows in social networks, but the audience never appeared.

This is due to the fact that people still adhere to the rules for the prevention of coronavirus and not rush in public places.

Recall, despite the fact that China continue to record new cases of coronavirus, the overall situation in the region, according to official data on sick and recovered, under control. In connection with a significant improvement of the epidemiological situation and the reduction in the number of cases hospitals began to close.

At the same time in Ukraine, all cinemas were closed on quarantine. Since the country imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.