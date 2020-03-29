In China again began to close cinemas

The Beijing Bureau has ordered movie theater owners again to close the halls. According to rumors, the government fears that the country will receive the second wave of the coronavirus.

Last week, more than 600 Chinese cinemas were reopened to spectators after the decline of the disease. On the screens showed local hits and Hollywood blockbusters (the whole franchise “the Avengers”, “Avatar”, “the Green book”).

According to sources, the re-closure will continue for a long time; officials will be more careful to prevent the recurrence of the epidemic, which is based on information researchers had already gone to sleep.

The spread of the coronavirus in China began in the province of Wuhan and had at the end of December-beginning of January. Now the world is infected with more than 600 thousand people, died more than 28 thousand people.