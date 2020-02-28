Blow to the political elite of Iran coronavirus continues to pick up Chinese life: for the past day died, 44 residents of China, the total number of losses amounted to 2788. This was announced on Friday at the State Committee for issues of health and hygiene of China, reports TASS.

In total in days, Chinese authorities have recorded 327 new cases of coronavirus, a new type. Thus, the total number of infections was 78 824.

In Hubei province, became the hotbed of the outbreak, identified 318 cases of infection, 313 of which are in the center of the province — Wuhan city. 41 people in Hubei (28 — in Wuhan) died as a result of the disease.

Only in hospitals in China continue to be 39 919 people, the condition 7952 of them seriously. At 2308 human coronavirus is suspected, says the Committee.

At the same time 36 117 people have fully recovered and were discharged.

No less complicated is the situation in the Republic of Korea: the number of cases infected with coronavirus new type there increased by 256, reaching in 2022. The number of deaths was 13. This was announced on Friday, the Center for control and disease prevention under the Ministry of health of the country. The report notes that in the last few days in the Republic of Korea there has been a dramatic increase in the number of infected.

which is already ten people died. These terrible figures led by the chief sanitary doctor of the country Victor Lyashko.

