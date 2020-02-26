In China arrested more than 1,5 thousand people for a fake medical masks

The police of China arrested more than 1 560 people in the production and sale of fake medical masks.

This was announced by the Deputy head of the Ministry of public security Do Hanvey.

“We uncovered 688 cases. Police seized more than 31 million units of counterfeit product, made without complying with national and international standards,” he said.

The value of the confiscated amounts to 174 million yuan ($24.8 million – ed.).

According to Do Hanvey, the police continues to struggle with the supply to the market of fake and substandard products.

According to Chinese law, counterfeiting of medical masks relies of imprisonment up to life imprisonment.

Source: TASS