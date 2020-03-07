In China collapsed hotel: under the rubble are people (video)

In China, 70 people are under the rubble of a collapsed hotel for infected with the coronavirus in Fujian province. This is with reference to the Chinese state media reported Telegram-channel “Before anyone else. Well, almost”.

“The building collapsed in Fujian province, Eastern China, from the rubble managed to save 16 people, how many more under the rubble is still unknown”, — stated in the message channel.

The hotel collapsed in the city of Quanzhou. On the ground floor there were many stores, how many hotel guests — is still unknown. Emergency services have started analysis of blockages.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, three years ago in the suburbs of Wenzhou in Eastern China collapsed three standing next to a house. So many people died under the rubble of buildings.

