In China collapsed part of the bridge, people died

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Китае рухнула часть моста, погибли люди

Monday, March 2, in the Chinese city of Fuzhou in Eastern Fujian province collapsed section of the bridge under construction. Two people were killed and four were injured. It is reported TASS, referring to China Central television.

“The incident occurred in the afternoon on one of the construction sites in the area South of the station. Fallen beam bridge crushed temporary, residential building for workers”, – stated in the message.

About the reasons of state of emergency is not reported, under investigation. Victims sent to hospital, the danger to their life there.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article