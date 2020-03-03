In China collapsed part of the bridge, people died

Monday, March 2, in the Chinese city of Fuzhou in Eastern Fujian province collapsed section of the bridge under construction. Two people were killed and four were injured. It is reported TASS, referring to China Central television.

“The incident occurred in the afternoon on one of the construction sites in the area South of the station. Fallen beam bridge crushed temporary, residential building for workers”, – stated in the message.

About the reasons of state of emergency is not reported, under investigation. Victims sent to hospital, the danger to their life there.