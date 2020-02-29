In China increased the number of victims of coronavirus

Spread to 52 countries coronavirus remains a cause of death and China: on the morning of Saturday the number of victims in China amounted to 2835 people, and the number of infected has reached over 79,2 thousand.

This was announced on Saturday by the State Committee on questions of hygiene and of health of China, reports TASS.

At the same time increased the number of recovered individuals to over 39 thousand.

A day earlier, on Friday, the Agency was informed about 2788 victims, more than 78.8 thousand and 36.1 thousand infected recovered. According to updated figures, the official number of deaths from the coronavirus in the country amounted to 3.57 percent is 3,53% the day before. The number of daily registered new cases increased by 100, reaching 427, the number recorded over the past day deaths increased by three, to 47.

Among the regions in number of infected at the first place is the Central Hubei province, where was about 66.3 thousand infected, of whom more than 2.7 thousand died, recovered of the order of 28.8 million people. Next is the southern Guangdong province, where sick over 1.3 thousand people, the Central Henan and Eastern Zhejiang, each of which were more than 1,2 thousand cases of infection.

Over the past day on the territory of most of the 31 regions of mainland part of the country not found any new infected.

In Beijing the number of people infected was 410, of whom 257 were discharged from the hospital and died seven. In bordering Russia, Heilongjiang province, the death toll was 13 people, and the number of infected for the time reached 480, 295 of which recovered. In the southern province of Hainan, the situation is stable, the share of discharged from hospitals is 79% of the 168 patients, five died, the rest continue treatment.

According to the latest official data, under the supervision of physicians in the country are more than 58.2 per thousand inhabitants maintained close contacts with the infected. In China there are more than 1.4 million people with suspected virus quarantined. The status of more than 7.6 thousand infected doctors estimate as heavy.

Also increased the number of victims infected with coronavirus in South Korea, to 2931.

Ashley people with suspected coronavirus.

