In China opened the first after quarantine theater

The first day in the school did not come to any one viewer. People, despite improvements, continues to adhere to the rules for the prevention of coronavirus and do not visit public places.

In the Chinese city of Urumqi in Xinjiang province for the first time since January 26, when a quarantine was imposed due to the coronavirus, has officially opened its first cinema, the Golden palm. However, the sessions did not come to any one person.

On the opening day the audience was offered to view a few Patriotic pictures, the crime Thriller and an animated film.

That the cinema will open its doors, it was announced on the eve of social networks. However, in the school, nobody came.

This is due to the fact that residents continue to adhere to the rules for the prevention of coronavirus and prefer to spend time at home.

“We can’t stay closed forever. We started to announce the film want to test the situation and look at the feedback from the public,” said one of the theater staff.

Recall that according to the latest data, only in the world of coronavirus infected of 182, 4 thousand people, more than 7.1 thousands died, and 79,4 thousands cured.