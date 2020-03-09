In China per day from coronavirus died 22 persons

Approaching the Kiev coronavirus began in China the reason for the death of 22 people. The total number of victim of pneumonia is a new type made up in China of 3119 people, is spoken in the message of the State Committee on questions of health and hygiene of China, reports TASS.

Contracted a new disease 40 people, the total number infected has reached 80 735 people.

At the same time, there is good news: over the past 24 hours recovered 1535 people, thus the total number of cured and discharged amounted to 58 600.

21 people died per day in the epicentre of the outbreak — Hubei province. Contracted the novel coronavirus there are 36 people — all in the center of the region, the city of Wuhan. 1422 person is fully recovered and 1163 of them in Wuhan.

Along with China difficult is the situation in the United States, where the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus, has exceeded five hundred. This was announced on Sunday, the broadcaster CNN, citing data from the Centers for control and disease prevention USA (CDC).

So, according to information, the total number of infected people in the United States reached 512. It includes United States citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, as well as from the cruise ship Diamond Princess. 21 is an infected on Board the ship Grand Princess, which received permission to dock Sunday at the port of Oakland (California). All cases of infection were recorded in 33 States.

According to the latest data published by CNN, the total number of deaths the disease caused by a novel coronavirus has reached in the United States 21 — 18 deaths registered in Washington, two in Florida and one in California.

which was a hundred years old. This is the age of the patient, who managed to overcome a terrible disease.

