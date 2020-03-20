In China, the Harry Potter film will be released in 4K and 3D, to save the theaters from bankruptcy after quarantine

In China, the rental will again be released film “Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone”. Now in 4K and 3D.

According to variety, is an attempt for Warner Bros. to save the local cinema from ruin: for the quarantine period they suffered huge losses.

It is noted that this is only part of a large-scale plan of assistance to cinemas in China. The network suffered losses because they didn’t have visitors. While most of the major world premieres have moved on in the summer and autumn of 2020. And to stand up after more than a month break, it will be difficult, even given the fact that the situation with coronavirus in China almost stabilized.

As previously reported, in China after a long quarantine opened the first theater, but the audience didn’t come.