In China there was a vaccine against coronavirus

Chinese scientists have developed a vaccine previously shown to be effective against the coronavirus that is spreading rapidly around the world. On 24 February, the Ambassador of China in Russia Zhang Hongwei.

“China has developed a vaccine that shows immunity. But this is preliminary, need further verification and revision” — quoted Zhang Changhua Russian “Interfax”.

According to the diplomat, the country also found effective drugs for the treatment of coronavirus. Drugs show more than 85%, in some areas more than 90% efficiency.

Zhang Hongwei said that in China found an old drug, effective against the coronavirus, which for a long time used to treat malaria.

The most effective ways, according to the diplomat, it is Western medicine combined with Chinese.

Note, to date from the coronavirus in China died 2621 people. The number of cases reached 79 636. More than 25 thousand people were recovered. In Wuhan city recorded 195 cases of re-infection.

We will remind, earlier it was reported about the successful treatment of patients with pneumonia caused by a coronavirus by transfusion sick of convalescent plasma.

