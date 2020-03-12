In connection with the closing of the cinema start of the film cleanup postponed

In connection with the closing of the theaters is transferred to the start of the film “Toloka” based on the ballad of Taras Shevchenko “From t Katerini hut on pomost”, which was scheduled for March 12.

As reported on the project page in Facebook about the new release date will be announced later.

“I believe that with the stabilization of the situation in Ukraine and the world things will get better, and soon we will all meet in the Cleanup. We thank you for your warm feedback from those who watched the “Cleanup” during the premiere. It was incredible,” – said in the message.

The Director of the movie was made by Mykhailo Illienko. Starring starred – Ivanna Illienko, Bogdan Benyuk, Dmitry Lenartowicz, Dmitry Rublevsky, Oleg Primogenov, Sergey Romanyuk, and Vasily kukharsky. The trailer can be viewed here.

We will remind, earlier it became known about postponing the premiere of the sports drama “the Pulse”.

