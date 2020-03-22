In Croatia happened strongest in 140 years earthquake

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Хорватии случилось сильнейшее за последние 140 лет землетрясение

Sunday, March 22, in the capital of Croatia Zagreb there were two powerful earthquakes in which there is destruction in the city centre. It is reported by Vijesti.

According to the European Mediterranean seismological center, the epicenter of the first quake a magnitude of 5.3 occurred at 6:24 am, seven kilometres North of Zagreb at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Half an hour later the city experienced another earthquake of magnitude 5.0. The earthquake dropped part of the top of the southern tower of the Cathedral of the capital of Croatia. In some areas of the city did not have electricity and water.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
