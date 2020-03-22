In Croatia happened strongest in 140 years earthquake

Sunday, March 22, in the capital of Croatia Zagreb there were two powerful earthquakes in which there is destruction in the city centre. It is reported by Vijesti.

According to the European Mediterranean seismological center, the epicenter of the first quake a magnitude of 5.3 occurred at 6:24 am, seven kilometres North of Zagreb at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Half an hour later the city experienced another earthquake of magnitude 5.0. The earthquake dropped part of the top of the southern tower of the Cathedral of the capital of Croatia. In some areas of the city did not have electricity and water.