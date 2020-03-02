In curlers and lace lingerie: Rihanna has pleased fans with new photo shoot

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

American singer Barbados-born Rihanna that Valentine’s Day presented a new erotic lingerie collection in ruby red tones, pleased his fans a new hot photo shoot. This time the Creator of the brand Savage x Fenty posed in bright lace products of their own design — panties, bra, corset and stockings. Hair the 32-year-old pop star has been tangled up in hair curlers — that, contrary to popular belief, didn’t diminish her sexuality.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is rumored to have broken up with her boyfriend-billionaire from Saudi Arabia — Hassan Jamil. The singer, who doesn’t like to talk about their personal lives, are increasingly seen in the company of rapper A$AP Rocky.

