In “cursed” Egyptian tomb made a revolutionary discovery

Egyptian archaeologists made an important discovery in the tomb of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun. They found confirmation of the hypothesis that a hidden tomb of the Egyptian Queen Nefertiti is perhaps behind the walls of the tomb. This publication reports Science Alert.

The researchers examined the resting place of Tutankhamun with GPR and found for the North wall of a previously unknown space with a height of 2.1 meters and a length of 10 meters. The assumption of the existence of the secret chambers of the Pharaoh’s tomb was made for the first time in 2015, however, the subsequent three-year study did not find evidence of secret rooms. New discovery, which the archaeologists called revolutionary, for the first time proves the hypothesis about the possible burial place of Nefertiti.

Pharaoh Tutankhamen rules in Ancient Egypt approximately in 1332-1323 years BC. He ascended the throne at the age of 10 years, died at the age of 19. The tomb of Tutankhamun was discovered in 1922. In her was found the sarcophagus with the mummified body of the Pharaoh, as well as numerous decorations. For a long time it was believed that the tomb was “cursed”, as the press of the time actively spread the false rumor that discovered the burial place of the researchers died under mysterious circumstances.

Queen Nefertiti was the “chief wife” of Pharaoh Akhenaten, father of Tutankhamun. The cause of death of Nefertiti and her burial place is still unknown.