In Egypt disinfected pyramid (photo)

В Египте продезинфицировали пирамиды (фото)

At that time in Italy goes bankrupt, and hunt down violators of the quarantine from helicopters in Egypt to combat the spread of coronavirus disinfected museums and archaeological sites — including the famous pyramids at Giza. This was done by order of the Ministry of tourism and antiquities.

According to the publication, Egypt Independent, was treated with the whole area of the pyramids, leading to the roads, offices, toilets.

All museums will be closed from 23 to 31 March.

In Egypt more than 400 recorded cases of contamination COVID-19. 21 people died.

photo egyptindependent and Facebook

