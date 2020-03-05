In Egypt injected a tourist visa

In Egypt introduced a tourist visa. This indication was given by the Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli. This writes the Egyptian Streets.

Visas will be introduced in the summer of 2020 with the first of June. Under the new rules, tourists will be able to repeatedly enter the country, however, the maximum number of days of stay in a single check will not exceed 90 days.

Documents can be issued via the Egyptian Consulate or on the portal in registration of electronic visas. Visa will be issued for a period of five years.

Tourists arriving at the airports of Luxor and Aswan during the summer are the hottest months, will be given a discount for the visa in the amount of ten dollars.