In Egypt, the man died, torn from the pyramids

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Египте мужчина погиб, сорвавшись с пирамиды

The man died after falling from a pyramid in Egypt. This was reported by the newspaper El-balad.

The incident occurred on 7 March at Giza. In the archaeological area of the city the party took place, during which the young man decided to climb the Central pyramid of Khafre, whose height is 130 meters.

He climbed very high, and eyewitnesses had to call the police in order to avoid accidents. Arrived at the scene, law enforcement officers around 12 hours talking with the man and convinced him to get off. Despite this, he fell off a 100-meter drop down, and died from his injuries.

According to preliminary information, the psychological condition of the deceased was unstable. The police started an investigation to ascertain all the details of the incident.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article