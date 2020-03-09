In Egypt, the man died, torn from the pyramids

The man died after falling from a pyramid in Egypt. This was reported by the newspaper El-balad.

The incident occurred on 7 March at Giza. In the archaeological area of the city the party took place, during which the young man decided to climb the Central pyramid of Khafre, whose height is 130 meters.

He climbed very high, and eyewitnesses had to call the police in order to avoid accidents. Arrived at the scene, law enforcement officers around 12 hours talking with the man and convinced him to get off. Despite this, he fell off a 100-meter drop down, and died from his injuries.

According to preliminary information, the psychological condition of the deceased was unstable. The police started an investigation to ascertain all the details of the incident.