In emerald green: Kate Middleton and Prince William first came to Ireland (photos)

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who recently visited the theatre in London, March 3, arrived on a three-day official visit to Ireland. It’s their first trip to this country. In July 2018 in Ireland was visited by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It was the first foreign visit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as spouses. In 2011, Ireland was visited by Queen Elizabeth. This was the first visit by a British monarch to the country since its independence from Britain. The Queen visited the memorial Park “Garden of remembrance”, where he laid a wreath in memory of those who died for the freedom of Ireland. This place will be visited on the first day of the visit, Kate and Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Dublin airport on a commercial flight Aer Lingus.

Kate for her outfit chose emerald green color, which is considered the national color of Ireland. The Daily Mail reports that she was in a coat by Catherine Walker dress Alessandra Rich. At her feet was a green velvet shoes in hand, green clutch bag. And the hair was holding a dark green wrap. Tie William was chosen to match the green image of the couple.

The first day they spend in the capital, meeting with President Michael Higgins. Among the events planned visit to the brewery and the Guinness storehouse and tasting.

The couple will also visit the County of Meath, Kildare and Galway, where, according to the press service of the Palace, “will learn about the rich culture, impressive community initiatives and breathtaking scenery”. Visit on behalf of Queen Elizabeth and the British government, will serve to strengthen ties between the two countries.

