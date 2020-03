The magazine Der Spiegel called the main source of a new type of coronavirus COVID-19 in Europe.

A source of coronavirus infection has become Tyrol.

According to Der Spiegel, in the ski resort of the Paznaun-Ischgl contracted to most tourists. More than half of the infected Norwegians and Danes-thirds identified the coronavirus after returning from Ischgl.

In addition, in the Tyrol recorded a little less than a quarter of cases of Austria.