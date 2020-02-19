“In fact” not close: named successor Dmitry Shepelev on the First channel

After the departure of ex-husband Janna Friske Dmitry Shepelev with Russian First channel, his fans demanded to close the program “really”. But the channel guide did not listen to unhappy Russians and has already found a replacement for the popular presenter.

As writes “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, the new host of the program “actually” on the First channel will be the actor Timur Eremeev.

“We were told that it is now the leading program will be Timur Eremeev”, — told the publication of one of the extras. Filming with Yeremeyev has not happened.

Eremeev last year came on another channel show “Let them talk”, where claimed he is the illegitimate son of the famous Soviet actor Spartaka Mishulina.

We will remind that earlier it became known, what will Shepelev after the departure from the First, with whom he collaborated for almost 12 years.

