In France, a man took hostage his pregnant wife and five children

Armed man in France Tuesday, March 3, took in hostages of own five children and a wife who bears a sixth child. It is reported BFMTV .

The incident happened in the commune of Troyes. Law enforcement 16 hours negotiating with the invader.

When arrived at the scene first, the police, the attacker fired at the door. As a result of firing nobody suffered.

He took hostage his pregnant wife and five children. The reasons for such action are not specified. Previously, he decided to take this step due to family problems. It is not excluded that he has a mental disorder.

It is known that the suspect, a man born in 1986 in 2019-Ohm detained in the street with a sword.

According to the latest information, after 16 hours of negotiations, the attacker managed to hold.

“No one was hurt. Emergency services are still present on the spot”, — is spoken in the police message on Twitter.