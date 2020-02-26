In France acquitted the activist of Femen, “killed” wax Putin

Wednesday, February 26, Kazionny the court of France ruled in favor of the former participants of Femen Yana zhdanovoj, the 2014 in the Parisian Museum grévin stabbed a wax figure of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to RFi, the court rejected the appeal of the Prosecutor’s office, which demanded to recognize the actions of the activists of “exhibitionism”.

We will remind, in June 2014, Yana Zhdanova arranged in the wax dolls Museum Greven action “Doll Pudu” in protest against the war in the Donbass. The action took place on 5 June, when Vladimir Putin arrived in France on the 70th anniversary of the allied landing in Normandy.

The girl was carried to the Museum a wooden stake and plunged it into his “Putin.” The Museum has addressed in court with the requirement about compensation of material and moral damage.

Zhdanov called the act a political statement in artistic form.

In 2017, the court of Appeal of Paris acquitted Zhdanov, however, at the beginning of 2018, the court of cassation reversed that decision and ordered a new trial in the court of Appeal. The Prosecutor demanded to sentence the activist to three months suspended sentence and fined two thousand euros.

As previously reported “FACTS”, half-naked Femen activists tried to disrupt the rally of the Nazis in Spain.

