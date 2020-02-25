In France cured all infected by the Chinese virus

French doctors were able to cure all patients who were diagnosed with the coronavirus Chinese Covid-19.

This was stated by the Minister of health of France, Olivier Veran, reports BFMTV .

In his words, in the country there are no more cases of infection, and the disease no longer spreads.

“The last patient who was hospitalized in Lyon, recovered. He is no longer contagious, and so was able to return home,” said Veran.

The official made a number of recommendations to the citizens who returned to France from Northern Italy, where an outbreak of the coronavirus.

However, he added that doctors are not subjected to careful checks of people who come from Rome as the Italian capital has not recorded a single case of infection with the virus.