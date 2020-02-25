In France cured all infected by the Chinese virus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Во Франции вылечили всех зараженных китайским вирусом

French doctors were able to cure all patients who were diagnosed with the coronavirus Chinese Covid-19.

This was stated by the Minister of health of France, Olivier Veran, reports BFMTV.

In his words, in the country there are no more cases of infection, and the disease no longer spreads.

“The last patient who was hospitalized in Lyon, recovered. He is no longer contagious, and so was able to return home,” said Veran.

The official made a number of recommendations to the citizens who returned to France from Northern Italy, where an outbreak of the coronavirus.

However, he added that doctors are not subjected to careful checks of people who come from Rome as the Italian capital has not recorded a single case of infection with the virus.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article