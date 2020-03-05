In France derailed a passenger train (photo)

By Maria Batterbury

In France derailed a high-speed passenger train, the TGV, EN route from Strasbourg to Paris. As reports the Local, injured at least 21 people — including the driver. He was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Traveling at speeds of 270 miles per hour derailed a locomotive and several cars, fortunately, has preserved a vertical position. In total, the train had 300 passengers.

According to preliminary cause of the accident occurred due to subsidence of the soil under the railway track.

Railway communication between the towns was temporarily suspended.

The TGV train derailed for the first time in almost 40 years of existence the network of the French TGV.

