In France develop powerbank for electric vehicles

French startup EP Tender began development of a trailer of powerbank for electric vehicles. It can be used to charge cars on the go. About it reports electrek.

According to the Director, EP Tender Jean-Baptiste Segara, the main purpose of devices is to help drivers of electric vehicles that travel longer distances.

“Charging stations are not yet so many as we would like, therefore, the owners of electric cars are often limited in their movements”, he said.

Buy powerbank can be bought for 11 thousand dollars, the company also plans to rent them out on routes that are not equipped with charging stations.

The company representatives said that to modernize the existing models of electric cars for trailers $ 650. The startup is negotiating with Renault, Citroen and Peugeot.