In France many people were fined for violation of quarantine

Two weeks of quarantine, the French police have written 359 thousand in fines for violating the restrictions.

This was stated by interior Minister of France Christophe Castaner, according to the portal Actu.fr.

In addition, for the duration of the restrictive measures was held 5.8 million checks in the streets of French towns and villages.

“My responsibility is to oversee implementation of quarantine to protect the French,” said Kastner.

On March 17 in France, the police may require citizens on the street a special permit that substantiates the reason for the stay of the individual citizen outside of the house.

The penalty for violation is 135 euros. In the case of repeated violations within 15 days, the amount of the fine is increased to € 200 and can reach 3700 euros and 6 months imprisonment in the case of four violations within a period of less than 30 days.