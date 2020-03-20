In France showed the robot to fight coronavirus (video)

The global spread of coronavirus, the medical staff of the hospitals are forced to become “suicide bombers”, has pushed scientists to the idea to create a robot that will help doctors to fight disease.

A prototype of such device was developed by Shark Robotics and presented on Thursday in France.

The company noted that “RHYNO Protect de DECONTAMINATION” is a small modular robot which can perform cleaning of the premises and of the air transport medicines and patients.

The design and dimensions of the robot include its use in confined spaces, such as hospitals, metros or airports. Also, the robot is able to decontaminate the air in open spaces.

“Managed device on the tracked chassis Rhyno Protect (“Reno protekt”) is able to carry out the disinfection area of 20 thousand square meters for three hours“, — stated in the message of the company.

According to the creators, the robot is controlled by radio commands, allowing you to use it at a safe distance from the source of the coronavirus.

The payload of the device is up to 200 kg, battery life up to 5 hours.

