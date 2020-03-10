In France the actor died Max von Sydow

In France at the age of 90 years died, the famous Swedish actor Max von Sydow. On Monday, March 9, reports TASS with reference to the widow of actor Katherine von Sydow.

Max von Sydow was born in Sweden and has played in 11 movies in his teacher Ingmar Bergman in “the Seventh seal”, “the Hour of the wolf”, “the Maiden source”, “Face”, “strawberry glade”, “Shame” and other paintings.

In the 1960s he moved to Hollywood, where he played in “the Exorcist” William Friedkin, “Hannah and her sisters” woody Allen and many other paintings.

He is actively starred in the television series and movies until recently, including in “Star wars” and “Game of thrones”.

He was twice nominated for an Oscar for “Pelle the Conqueror” Billy Augusta in 1987 and “Incredibly loud and extremely close” by Stephen daldry in 2011.