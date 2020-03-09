In France, the man opened fire in a mosque

By Maria Batterburyon in News

A man opened fire in a mosque in Paris. About it reported the edition BFMTV.

The incident occurred March 8 at 20:00 local time. The site entered the unknown, and then pulled out guns and started to shoot one of the people who were in the courtyard.

In the result the victim sustained serious injuries, but doctors managed to hospitalize and provide medical care, so its life is not in danger.

Police arrived on the scene found that the gunman wore a helmet and after opening fire fled the scene on a motorized scooter. The police began the investigation to establish the identity of the attacker and details of the incident.

