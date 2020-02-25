In Germany, increased the number of victims of yesterday’s hitting people

The number of people injured after a car drove into a crowd during carnival in the West of Germany has increased to 52 people.

Reported by the BBC.

According to official data of the police eighteen of the victims in Monday’s incident in Volkmarsen children. Just the hospital stay of 35 people.

The police created a special web page, where witnesses can send a photo or video of the incident. Also in the city hall, an information center for all those affected.

29-year-old driver of the car was arrested and is in the hospital. The motive for the attack is still unknown, but police are inclined to think that political motivation is not.

Monday night was also arrested the second man who reportedly filmed the incident on video. While it is not clear whether the detainee is a suspect or a witness.