In Germany, offered to lift sanctions against Russia on the background of the pandemic

The Bundestag calls for the lifting of sanctions against Russia on the background of the coronavirus pandemic of a new type of report for milestone media, citing the international Committee of the German Parliament, informs BAGNET.

In particular, this initiative advocates a member of the Committee Waldemar Gerdt. In his opinion, the situation with coronavirus will cause serious damage to the economy of the European Union, in such circumstances, countries need to “stick together”.

The restoration of trade with Russia will benefit the entire economic system, said Gerdt.

His position is supported by the official representative of the faction “Left” in the Bundestag on foreign policy, Alexander Noah. He notes that in the current situation it is necessary to focus on the pressing issues.

According to the publication, the issue of lifting sanctions will be raised at a meeting of the Bundestag next week.