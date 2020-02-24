In Germany the car at speed crashed into a carnival procession: dozens injured (photos)

Monday, February 24, in Germany at least 30 people, including children, were injured as a result of collision of the vehicle. The incident occurred at 14:30 local time (15:30 Kyiv time) in the city Volkmarsen (Hessen). Injured participants and spectators of the carnival.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of a silver Mercedes-Kombi deliberately went around the fence separating the participants of the festive procession from the audience. After that, he hit the gas and crashed into the crowd. The car drove at least 30 meters before stopped.

The driver was detained by the police. The authorities do not hurry with conclusions, but, according to German media, there is every indication that this person acted knowingly. His name is not reported. It is known that it is local. He is 29 years old. The hit-and-run concentrated large forces of police.

The current Monday in Germany is called Rosenmontag. In translation it means “Mad Monday”. On this day in many of the Federal lands traditionally held a carnival.

Volkmarsen is a small town in the district of Waldeck-Frankenberg with a population of about 6800 people — was no exception.

Hitting done after just four days after the mass massacre in the town of Hanau, Hessen. There 20 Feb 43-year-old Tobias R. shot visitors two hookah. Then killed his mother and committed suicide. He posted a video in which he revealed his right-wing views. A total of Tobias killed 10 people, they were mostly immigrants from Turkey. The German authorities called the massacre in Hanau a terrorist attack.

