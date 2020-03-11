In Germany the first professional footballer contracted the coronavirus

The fact of the infection of coronavirus confirmed in the German football. The first professional player diagnosed with COVID-19, became the defender of “Hannover” Timo Hubers. This information was confirmed by the official website of the German club.

Currently, the coronavirus check everyone at the club of the second Bundesliga “Hannover” — players, coaches and staff.

It is assumed that the 23-year-old Hubert had contracted the coronavirus in a public event last Saturday.

“Timo behaved absolutely exemplary. He had no symptoms. But when he found out that the friend who was with him at the event, found the coronavirus, he turned to the doctor, and then was placed on home quarantine,” — said sports Director of Hannover Gerhard Zuber.

Photo of FC “Hannover”



