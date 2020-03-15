In Germany, the schoolgirl stabbed the brother and wrote a message in his blood

In Germany 15-year-old schoolgirl stabbed a consolidated three year old brother and left a message on the walls of his blood mother, reports The Sun.

It is reported that the teenager struck the boy 28 times, of which he died.

The mother returned home and found traces of the murder. By the time the girl ran away. She was arrested 10 kilometers from home. Police said she resisted and looked calm, admitting his guilt.

A family friend said that the girl was jealous of his younger brother.