In Germany, the schoolgirl stabbed the brother and wrote a message in his blood

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Германии школьница зарезала брата и написала послание его кровью

In Germany 15-year-old schoolgirl stabbed a consolidated three year old brother and left a message on the walls of his blood mother, reports The Sun.

It is reported that the teenager struck the boy 28 times, of which he died.

The mother returned home and found traces of the murder. By the time the girl ran away. She was arrested 10 kilometers from home. Police said she resisted and looked calm, admitting his guilt.

A family friend said that the girl was jealous of his younger brother.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
